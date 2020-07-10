Illinois coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 for first time in weeks

Illinois reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in five weeks, according to a Thursday update.

The state saw 1,018 new cases yesterday, according to the most recent report from Illinois Department of Public Health. COVID-19 related deaths, meanwhile, rose by 20 to 7,119.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 2 to July 8 was 2.6 percent.

As of Wednesday night, health officials said 1,507 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that figure, 317 patients were in intensive care and 153 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

Earlier this week, the U.S. surpassed 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The nation now has more than 3.1 million cases and 133,420 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.