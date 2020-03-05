Illinois confirms 5th case of coronavirus in man who traveled to Italy

Health officials in Illinois have confirmed the state’s fifth case of coronavirus in a Cook County resident in his 20s who traveled to Italy before returning to the U.S. via Chicago O’Hare Airport. In a press conference held Thursday, officials said the man is currently hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation, and that specimens have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation.

Two previously confirmed patients have recovered, while a third and fourth case, which involve a husband and wife in their 70s, continue to recover at home. The husband had traveled recently to a state where there is community transmission of the virus, but officials have not yet determined whether he acquired COVID-19 while traveling or after returning to Illinois.

“The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a press release. “Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season.”