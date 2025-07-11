‘Hydration boosters’ or just water? Medical experts make recommendations for beating the summer heat

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Surviving the summer heat is all about hydration, hydration, hydration.

Water will usually do the trick – but some “hydration multipliers,” or electrolyte supplements, are gaining in popularity for boosting hydration in just one drink.

These drink mixes offer a blend of electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and magnesium to enhance water absorption.

But are these boosters necessary for staying fully hydrated on hot days?

Brunilda Nazario, M.D., chief physician editor of medical affairs at WebMD, told Fox News Digital that staying hydrated is “essential” for health.

“Many people think about hydration as drinking water,” she said.

“Yet it’s more than just about drinking water. Hydration is also about maintaining the balance of electrolytes like salt, potassium and magnesium.”

Nazario said hydration multipliers, or sports drinks, are “right in some circumstances.”

“Water may be the best replacement for most people that are active — but for some, hydration products are the best way to stay hydrated,” she said.

“Stains or rings on your clothing while sweating may mean your sweat contains a lot of salt, an essential and critical electrolyte that needs to be replenished.”

For those who exercise “intensely” or sweat “profusely,” Nazario recommends trying a hydration multiplier or sports drink as a “better option” to prevent dehydration.

“That’s because re-hydration happens faster with products that have sodium,” she said.

“Be mindful that these drinks can contain high amounts of salt.”

“While hydration products may be good during hot summer days, if you’re watching your salt intake, be mindful that these drinks can contain high amounts of salt.”

Dr. Glenn Hirsch, a cardiologist at National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado, said in a separate interview with Fox News Digital that drinking adequate amounts of regular water is mostly “sufficient.”

But hydration-multiplying supplements can be helpful during exercise in hot conditions, especially if activity lasts for more than an hour.

“When a person is sweating a lot or if they are in a dry climate … they can lose a lot of fluids and electrolytes in hot conditions without realizing it,” the doctor said. “Replacing fluid and electrolytes is helpful.”

While electrolyte powders add more salt and potassium for hydration, too much salt and potassium can lead to complications in some people with conditions like high blood pressure or kidney disease.

Some supplements also use synthetic sweeteners or sugar, said Hirsch, which is important for people with diabetes to know.

“In general, using these in moderation can work for most people when someone is doing a lot of sweating or working in a hot environment rather than just for daily hydration,” he said. “In that case, regular water is preferred.”

Nazario encouraged people to watch for signs of dehydration and not to wait until they’re thirsty to drink water, which is a sign you’re “already dehydrated.”

“Drink before, during, and after exercise or outdoor activities on a hot day,” she said. “For outdoor activities, drink seven to 10 ounces every 10 to 20 minutes.”

Hirsch recommended drinking water slowly before going out into hot climates, even as much as four hours before.

“Drinking about one-half liter to a liter of water prior to activity can be helpful,” he said. “Having at least 500 ml to a liter of water every hour during activity in hot weather is important.”

“Having sports drinks or electrolyte powders to add to water can be helpful to avoid water intoxication from too much water without electrolyte replenishment, which can occur after an hour of exercise in hot conditions and with large amounts of water intake alone.”

Hirsch added that having salty snacks can also be a helpful substitute along with regular water during prolonged activity.