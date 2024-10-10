Hurricane Milton safety guidance from American Lung Association

As Florida residents brace for the landfall of Hurricane Milton, the American Lung Association (ALA) is offering guidance for those with chronic lung conditions.

Nearly half a million people in Tampa Bay live with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer or other chronic lung conditions, according to the ALA.

People who live with chronic lung conditions could be at a greater risk during a natural disaster like Hurricane Milton and Helene, according to Steven Riddle, executive director of the Tampa division of the American Lung Association.

“High winds kick up dirt, allergens and other irritants that can exacerbate asthma, COPD and other lung conditions,” he told Fox News Digital.

“People who rely on supplemental oxygen are extremely vulnerable during a power outage, which is why we recommend securing a back-up power source.”

Floodwaters can also be contaminated with sewage, chemicals, oil, gas and other dangerous substances that can pose health risks to everyone, he warned.

“Mold can grow anywhere there is water or dampness, and can cause wheezing, coughing and asthma attacks,” Riddle said.

“Some evidence links mold to respiratory illnesses in otherwise healthy children.”

For those living in Gulf Coast communities, the ALA published the following recommendations on its website for lung health protection.

1. Create an asthma or COPD travel pack

People with chronic lung disease should store all medications, drug delivery devices, prescriptions and insurance cards together so they can be grabbed and transported if needed.

“N95 masks can protect against dust, contaminants and microorganisms, and hand sanitizer is helpful to have on hand,” Riddle added.

2. Prepare oxygen therapy devices in advance

In the event of evacuation or power outages, it’s important for those with a lung condition to have a back-up oxygen tank and power source, the ALA advised.

“Check with the instructions or product manufacturer to make sure the back-up power source will work for your device,” the guidelines state.

“Let your power company and emergency responders know you are using a medical device that needs power.”

3. Use caution during power outages

If sheltering in a home without power, the ALA warns against cooking indoors with portable gasoline- or diesel-powered generators, gas stoves, charcoal stoves, grills, portable camping stoves and other devices.

“These produce carbon monoxide that can kill if it builds up indoors,” the organization cautioned.

4. Monitor for symptoms of illness

“Floodwaters often contain sewage, chemicals and garbage, leaving dangerous debris and making breathing more difficult,” said the ALA.

Those with lung conditions should be especially aware of any breathing problems during hurricanes, including coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, heaviness in the chest, lightheadedness and dizziness.

“Please get emergency medical help if your fingernails or lips turn blue or if you’re experiencing severe chest pain,” Riddle advised.

5. Ask for help

Those who need assistance or information during a hurricane can contact the American Lung Association’s Lung Helpline at 1-800-LUNG-USA to speak with nurses and respiratory therapists or can visit Lung.org/disaster.

“It’s not uncommon for people to develop new symptoms in the weeks following Milton,” Riddle told Fox News Digital.

“We’re advising people to reach out to their physician if they’re experiencing any breathing problems.”