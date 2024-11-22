Hunters suffer fatal heart attacks while dragging heavy deer, state department reports

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

At least three deer hunters in Michigan have died from heart attacks this hunting season, according to local reports.

The three men, who were located in Arenac and Tuscola counties, were ages 57, 65 and 83, the report stated.

Two of the men were said to be hauling away heavy deer when they experienced cardiac arrest.

JUST 5 MINUTES OF EXERCISE COULD REDUCE HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, STUDY FINDS

Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season began on Nov. 15 and runs through Nov. 30, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Deer hunting is known to be a potentially dangerous activity for people with heart conditions, according to Dr. Bradley Serwer, a cardiologist and chief medical officer at VitalSolution, a Cincinnati-based company that offers cardiovascular and anesthesiology services to hospitals nationwide.

“The act of deer hunting typically involves hiking to a tree stand or blind, waiting in the cold for hours and then dealing with a sudden surge of adrenaline when a deer is spotted,” he told Fox News Digital.

“Once a hunter hits the deer, they have to track the deer, often for a long distance over rugged terrain,” he continued.

AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK ON TREADMILL, UTAH MOM ISSUES WARNING: ‘LISTEN TO YOUR BODY’

“When the deer is found, it must be transported back to a vehicle. This typically involves dragging a 100- to 200-pound animal over varied terrain.”

Specific risks for hunters

Prolonged exposure to the cold is a primary risk, Serwer warned, as it can raise blood pressure and cause constriction of the blood vessels in the arms and legs.

“Cold exposure increases the risk of abnormal heart rhythms, particularly ventricular arrhythmias that can cause sudden cardiac arrest,” he said.

“The cold exposure also increases the risk of developing deep vein thrombosis, which can then cause pulmonary embolisms.”

The “sudden surge of adrenaline” when the deer is sighted and shot can also increase the risk of ventricular arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death, the doctor added.

Risks when hunting include cold exposure, adrenaline surges and physical exertion, a cardiologist said.

“Strenuous hiking also places a strain on the cardiovascular system,” Serwer said. “If the hunter is not in good shape, this strain may be too much to bear.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Dragging the deer to the vehicle is also a “very strenuous amount of work,” he cautioned, which can lead to overheating and strain.

5 safety tips for deer hunters

Serwer offers the following health tips to reduce cardiac risk when hunting.

1. Maintain good fitness levels

“Stay in shape at baseline so that your body is better equipped to deal with the workload required to track and drag the deer,” he advised.

2. Be prepared for weather conditions

“Stay hydrated, avoid alcohol and tobacco, and dress appropriately,” Serwer recommended. It’s also best to dress in layers to better handle changing temperatures and activity levels.

3. Stay connected and share your location

Carry a phone to ask for help if needed, and ensure that someone knows where you are and when they should expect you back, the doctor suggested.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

4. Keep up with medications

“Don’t forget to take your medications prior to hunting, especially aspirin if it is prescribed,” Serwer said.

5. Buddy up

If possible, experts recommend hunting with a partner who can help with transporting the deer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Michigan DNR for comment.