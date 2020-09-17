Hundreds possibly exposed to coronavirus after visiting chiropractic office in Washington state

Nearly 300 patients were possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus in Clark County, Wash., after visiting a chiropractic office last week.

At least 14 employees were also potentially exposed, according to public health officials in Clark County. An employee at Chiro One Wellness Center in Salmon Creek tested positive for COVID-19 and was potentially contagious over a course of four days while working last week, according to the statement provided to Fox News from Clark County public health officials.

“All patients who visited the office Sept. 8, Sept. 9, Sept.10, and Sept.11 are considered close contacts who are at risk of contracting COVID-19,” the statement said.

Patients who attended the facility during that period were considered close contacts to the individual infected with COVID-19 and were told to quarantine immediately, officials said.

“Public Health recommends all close contacts call their health care providers and request testing for COVID-19, even if they do not have symptoms. Close contacts should quarantine for 14 days, regardless of the test result. Anyone who develops symptoms during the 14-day quarantine, even if they tested negative earlier, should be tested for COVID-19,” the statement read.

Patients who visited other Chiro One locations and the Salmon Creek office on other days do not need to quarantine as they were not exposed, the health officials noted in the release.

Chiro One Wellness Center was said to be working with public health officials and provided names and contact information of patients who were exposed. Public health officials said it could take several days to notify the hundreds of exposed patients, noting that individuals potentially exposed should self-quarantine immediately and not wait to be notified by health officials.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include shortness of breath, cough, fever, chills, muscle ache, sore throat, headache and new loss of taste or smell, and these symptoms may occur up to 14 days after exposure to the virus, per the statement.