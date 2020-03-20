How to volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus reshaping the daily routines of millions of Americans, many nonprofits are struggling with a lack of volunteers that could impact crucial services for the most vulnerable populations.

Many community centers, food pantries and groups that provide services for the homeless, disabled and elderly are looking for help to continue their operations as the pandemic continues to spread. The most important needs are food and medical supplies, which are in short supply in many areas.

Below is a list of some organizations taking donations and volunteers.

American Red Cross

The cancellation of almost all events and gathering, including blood drives, has resulted in a shortage of blood supplies nationwide. To give blood, go to redcross.org.

Meals on Wheels

The nationwide group that delivers meals to the elderly is seeking volunteers as some cities and states enact tough restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. To work with local programs, go here for more information.

Feeding America

The nationwide organization is seeking donations to fund its network of food banks. More than half of its soup kitchens and food pantries are staffed entirely by volunteers. To give your time, click here.

Global Giving

The organization’s coronavirus relief fund will help groups provide food, medical treatment, water and other basic needs. Click here to donate.

Direct Relief

The humanitarian organization Direct Relief has delivered medical protective equipment such as masks and gloves to China and aims to bolster medical support for health workers in the U.S. To make a donation, click here.

No Kid Hungry

In response to the pandemic and the closure of schools throughout the country, No Kid Hungry is accepting donations to provide meals to children. Donate here.

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

The coronavirus response fund for the nonprofit supports local nonprofits that will help workers impacted by the virus’s economic impacts. Click here to donate.

In California, which was placed on a “stay at home” order this week, many groups are facing challenges feeding residents as shoppers continue to empty store shelves by stocking up on essential goods.

Silicon Valley Strong

The local group is signing up volunteers to shore up efforts in the community. Those interested can sign up on the city of San Jose’s website, according to the San Jose Mercury-News.

Alameda County Community Food Bank

The regional food bank is in urgent need of volunteers to prepare produce and food bags. For more information, go here.

In New York City, which has recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus cases, residents are pulling together to help their fellow New Yorkers.

Invisible Hands

Invisible Hands is a group of volunteers braving the COVID-19 to deliver groceries and medication to high-risk demographics. Anyone who wants to help can go here.

God’s Love We Deliver

The nonprofit is also looking for volunteers to cook and deliver meals to New Yorkers in need. Opportunities can be found here.

Montgomery County, Md.

The county has a website for those seeking coronavirus-related volunteer opportunities.