How to live longer, plus bird flu outbreaks and kids’ health warnings
Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
– A doctor in Michigan reveals his wellness routine for a longer and healthier life
– As RFK Jr. sets out to improve nutrition for American children, Dr. Marc Siegel comments on the challenges ahead
– Bird flu is ‘getting worse’ across the country as cases rise, according to experts
MORE IN HEALTH
DOUBLE-DUTY DRUGS – Ozempic and other diabetes and weight-loss medications were found to have an unexpected benefit. Continue reading…
SICK AT SEA – Hot tubs on cruise ships were blamed for outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)