FOX Health 

How to avoid going stir crazy at home during coronavirus

admin

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), many people have been forced to work from home and are choosing to keep their social interactions to a minimum. Here are some tips on how to stay sane in the time of coronavirus.

Reading:

  • Make the social hiatus a positive by rediscovering books. There are fewer things more powerful than the written word. 
  • It can be a spiritual or self-help book, the autobiography of someone you admire, or a fictional story you can get lost in.

Binging/Video Games:

  • If reading isn’t your thing, there’s always TV. 
  • With an unprecedented amount of content available on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime, you can gather with your family, roommates or significant other and binge one of your favorite shows, or watch a classic movie to help pass the time. 
  • You can also fire up your video game consul to take the place of professional sports, while most leagues remain on hiatus. 

Exercise/Stretch/Diet:

  • The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises people to be mindful of their physical health during this time. 
  • Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate.
  • Try to eat healthily. Prepare well-balanced meals and exercise regularly.
  • Just 30 minutes a day of exercise can reduce stress and boost your mood, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). 

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Meditation/Technology disconnect:

  • Practicing some form of meditation or deep breathing exercises can help lower your heart rate and center your thoughts. 
  • Unplug from the Internet and your phone away for a few hours a day. By turning away from possible stress triggers, we can shield ourselves from unwanted anxiety. 
  • The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends taking breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media. 
  • Make time to unwind away from technology.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Catch up on sleep:

  • Having a balanced sleep schedule gives the body a mental and physical boost. 
  • Dr. Manny Alvarez called sleep “the most important natural stress reducer.”
  • The CDC recommended getting plenty of sleep and stressed the importance of abstaining from drugs and alcohol. 