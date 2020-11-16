How many doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will be available?

News that Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate proved 94.5% effective in preventing the novel coronavirus in Phase 3 clinical trial was applauded by medical experts Monday, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, for instance, calling the data “striking.”

The results come after the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced last week that its coronavirus vaccine candidate showed over 90% efficacy, also in Phase 3.

Both vaccines require approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before they can be distributed for widespread use. If the FDA allows emergency use of Moderna’s or Pfizer’s candidate, there will be limited, rationed supplies before the end of the year.

During an appearance on FOX Business’s “Mornings with Maria” with host Maria Bartiromo on Monday, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said 20 million doses will be available by the end of the year.

HOW DO THE MODERNA AND PFIZER CORONAVIRUS VACCINES COMPARE?

“You can give a prime dose, the first dose to 20 million people,” Bancel said. “By the time they need their boost in January, we’ll have more vaccine made.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Overall, if both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are approved by the FDA, the U.S. could have as many as 60 million doses of vaccine available by the end of the year, Reuters reported. The outlet also reported that the government could have access to more than 1 billion doses from the two vaccine makers alone by 2021.

FOX Business’s Evie Fordham and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP