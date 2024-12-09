‘Holiday shopping wipes me out, how can I keep up my stamina?’: Ask a doctor

Black Friday is behind us, but holiday shopping season is still in full swing.

Winter holiday spending is expected to grow between 2.5% and 3.5% compared to 2023, according to the National Retail Federation.

“That equates to between $979.5 billion and $989 billion in total holiday spending in November and December, compared with $955.6 billion during the same timeframe last year,” the same source said.

In addition to having to navigate crowds, consumers can face some health challenges during the hectic retail season.

To help ensure safety during long shopping stints, Fox News Digital asked a medical doctor for tips on shopping without dropping. Here are six.

1. Eat before you go

It’s never a good idea to go anywhere when you’re hungry, and Christmas shopping is no exception. Experts recommend packing some healthy snacks to sustain your energy.

If you don’t eat something a few hours after your last meal, energy levels and blood glucose levels could dip, according to Harvard University.

“I always recommend a combination of nuts, seeds and fruit as snacks, since they are filling and healthy for everybody,” Matthew Badgett, M.D., a primary care physician at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, told Fox News Digital.

“Also, plan to also eat a healthy meal before you hit the road.”

Packing healthy snacks is a better option than grabbing fast food at the food court, he said.

If you plan to take a break during shopping to grab lunch or dinner, Badgett recommends planning ahead to explore eating options and possibly making a reservation.

2. Know your physical limits

If you aren’t accustomed to being on your feet for extended periods of time, a long shopping trip could prove to be strenuous.

“If you aren’t regularly on your feet, limit how long you are walking — otherwise you could find yourself quite sore the next morning,” Badgett said.

“If you normally only walk 3,000 to 4,000 steps per day, I wouldn’t walk more than 10,000 steps in a day of shopping.”

3. Refrain from lugging packages

Carrying a few packages is OK, but lugging around several heavy packages is not advised.

“Don’t carry too much weight and injure yourself,” Badgett warned.

Some stores may have shopping carts to reduce the load.

Yet if that’s not an option, it’s worth heading back to the car or even home to drop off some of the weight, he recommended.

“Carrying too much, especially when you aren’t used to it, can place a strain on the arms, shoulders, neck and back and lead to injuries,” the doctor said.

“Try to carry manageable weights, balanced between both arms, and take breaks and drop off stuff as needed.”

4. Take proactive health measures

It’s recommended to stay up to date on vaccines and wear a mask if you are in a high-risk group.

“I recommend N-95 masks over surgical masks, as they are better at preventing germs from getting through,” Badgett told Fox News Digital.

For those who are sick, the doctor recommends staying home or wearing a mask while out in public.

Use hand sanitizer, try to social distance and wash hands as needed, experts advise.

Some of the germiest spots at shopping venues include elevator buttons, handrails, escalators, public water fountains, ATMs, shopping carts, door knobs and the restroom, according to WebMD.

5. Dress appropriately

Experts caution against wearing a heavy coat and accessories while shopping indoors.

Overdressing is “uncomfortable and sweaty,” Badgett told Fox News Digital. He recommends dressing in layers to stay as comfortable as possible while shopping.

6. Limit the duration of shopping trips

Breaking up shopping over multiple sessions may be better in terms of health outcomes, Badgett said.

Not only will this allow you to maintain better stamina, but you can also take your time shopping and enjoy the experience more.

Overdoing it is a bad idea, said Badgett, “since many of us are not used to this much carrying and walking around.”