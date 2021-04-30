Here's where unvaccinated people can remove their masks, according to CDC

I haven’t gotten my COVID-19 vaccine yet. Where is it safe to remove my mask?

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its coronavirus mask guidance, now saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in outdoor settings as long as they are not in a large crowd. But the CDC in its guidance also says there are certain outdoor situations where unvaccinated individuals can also go without a mask.

Both unvaccinated and vaccinated people can do the following without a mask, per the federal health agency:

Walk, run, or bike outdoors with members of your household

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends

In situations such as attending a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people, dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, or attending a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event, the CDC still highly recommends unvaccinated don a face mask, whereas vaccinated individuals may be exempt in some of these situations.

In all indoor activities, such as visiting a barber or hair salon, going to an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum, taking public transportation, or attending a small, indoor gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households, the CDC still recommends both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear a mask — though some of these situations are considered “less safe” or “least safe” for those who have yet to get the shot.

President Joe Biden later Tuesday reiterated the CDC’s updated guidance, saying the federal health agency was able to change its guidance because the “odds of getting or giving the virus are very low out in open air.”

“If you are vaccinated you can do more things more safely indoors and outdoors,” the president said. “For those who haven’t gotten it, this is another good reason to get vaccinated. It’s about saving your life [and the lives] of those around you; it’s about getting back to normal life.”

