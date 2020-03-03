Help prevent coronavirus with hand sanitizer: How to make your own

As the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus continues, demand for basic sanitary items — namely hand sanitizer — is increasing along with it. Hand sanitizer sold out at stores across the country over the weekend, leading people to turn to the web in search of it — only to find the product was largely unavailable there as well or being offered at a costly price.

Health professionals continue to stress that proper hand-washing is the best way to prevent viruses such as the novel coronavirus. But if soap and water aren’t available, hand sanitizer is the next best option — namely if it contains at least 60 percent alcohol, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

Can’t find hand sanitizer to purchase? Don’t fret — because you can make your own.

Anne Marie Helmenstine, who holds a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences, recently shared how to make homemade hand sanitizer.

The ingredients:

2/3 cup 99% rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol) or ethanol

1/3 cup aloe vera gel

8-10 drops essential oil, optional (such as lavender, vanilla, peppermint, grapefruit)

Bowl and spoon

Funnel

Recycled liquid soap or hand sanitizer bottle

Directions:

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and stir with a spoon. Use the funnel to pour the liquid into the empty bottle.