Health’s weekend read includes Taylor Swift’s impact amid brain surgery, seniors’ health struggles and more

Woman ‘shakes off’ brain surgery with Taylor Swift songs

A New Jersey woman stayed awake during her brain surgery — and sang Taylor Swift songs to help doctors gauge her cognitive function. Selena Campione, 36, shared her story with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

Health care is ‘overwhelmingly complex’ for seniors

Adults tend to need more medical care as they age, but coordinating that care can be stressful and strenuous for seniors. Doctors discussed the health care challenges older adults face — and what needs to change to improve the situation. Click here to get the story.

Should busy doctors use ChatGPT as ‘assistants’?

It’s happening more often — busy physicians are turning to chatbots for help in summarizing medical reports. Experts weighed the benefits and the risks of using AI in the health care space. Click here to get the story.

Intermittent fasting could have unexpected effects

Time-restricted eating has been linked to a higher risk of heart-related death in a new study. The researchers and cardiologists offer their insights on the surprising connection. Click here to get the story.

Cancer and Princess Kate: What to know about screenings

Kate Middleton’s announcement of a cancer diagnosis has sparked an outpouring of support — and concerns about the uptick of cases among younger adults. Here’s what to know about the recommended cancer screenings for early detection. Click here to get the story.

Cold therapy under hot scrutiny in new study

The benefits of cold plunging and other ice therapies have been called into question by a new study. The researchers plus cold therapy experts reacted to the findings. Click here to get the story.

Smokers at high risk of heart attacks

People who smoke marijuana daily face a significantly higher risk of heart attack and stroke, a new study found. Get the details on the effects of frequent cannabis use. Click here to get the story.

Drug overdoses hit record high

Drug overdoses reached a new high last year in the U.S., according to a new CDC report. Find out what groups were most affected — and what addiction experts think about the surge. Click here to get the story.

At-home abortions are on the rise

Since 2020, the prevalence of medication abortions — triggered by what’s known as the abortion pill — has risen 10%. Women’s health experts detailed the possible reasons for the increase. Click here to get the story.

