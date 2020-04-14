Health workers wear photos of themselves smiling to brighten spirits for coronavirus patients

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A respiratory therapist sparked a new trend among health care workers looking to cheer up their patients amidst the coronavirus crisis by taping a laminated smiling photo of himself to his personal protective equipment (PPE).

Robertino Rodriguez, who works at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, posted the photo of himself to Instagram and got over 35,000 likes in what he is calling the “Share Your Smile Movement.”

“Yesterday I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE,” Rodriguez wrote in the post. “A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile.”

The idea soon became viral on social media and Rodriguez began posting photos of other health care workers at different hospitals who were also posting similar photos of themselves with self-images attached to their health care gear.

Derek DeVault, a nurse in Los Angeles, and two of his coworkers shared similar posts to Instagram.

“Saw this idea on IG and thought it was a beautiful way to bring ease to our patients during this stressful time,” DeVault wrote. Thank you to all the healthcare workers out there for battling on the frontlines. To all those who are staying home, huge shout out to you! I know that it’s also not easy.”

The idea even reached health care professionals in Brazil, who shared their photos with Rodriguez as well.

