Health and wellness gift ideas for family and friends include 6 hot products for sale

The holiday shopping season is well underway across America.

This year’s offerings include some hot wellness items for fitness, sleep health, oral hygiene and much more.

Want some healthy ideas for loved ones?

Here are some picks to boost the well-being of not just the gift-giver but of friends and family as well.

Check out these six suggestions.

Silver Sea Apparel, various prices, silverseaapparel.com

Healthy and well-fitting activewear can be hard to find.

Silver Sea Apparel was launched this year by a husband-and-wife team “to empower health-conscious individuals to avoid harmful toxins in their clothing so they can enjoy active, healthy and comfortable lifestyles,” the couple told Fox News Digital.

“Our apparel is manufactured right here in the U.S.A.”

Said co-founder Jake Foy, “Our flagship product is the Lifestyle Sports Bra. We also have tank tops and a long sleeve available with leggings, plus additional sports bras.”

More products are in the works.

Foy said the company makes all of its apparel from “plant-based and toxin-free Tencel Lyocell and bio-based spandex. Our apparel is also manufactured right here in the U.S.A.”

New customers receive 20% off the first purchase, the company said.

Hatch Sunrise Alarm Clock, $169.99, Amazon.com

The Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock includes a sound machine and a smart light.

This product gained popularity for its circadian rhythm support, as the clock is programmed to wake users gently with a gradual sunrise plus nature-inspired sounds.

The clock can also provide guided meditation and sleep stories for a sounder night’s sleep.

The Hatch Alarm Clock is currently sold on Amazon in four different colors.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser, $94.89, Amazon.com

Water flossers have become a dentist-recommended tool for maintaining good oral hygiene.

The Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser has a 360-degree rotating tip that shoots pressurized water between the teeth for a safer way to floss.

The product removes up to 99.9% of plaque bacteria, which can cause gingivitis, cavities and bad breath, Waterpik notes.

The Waterpik Water Flosser is battery-powered and backed by a two-year limited manufacturer’s warranty, according to Amazon’s description.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs, $27.95, Amazon.com

Taking care of our ears is essential for preventing hearing loss as we age.

Audiologists recommend wearing ear plugs for protection in loud settings, and these stylish and reusable ear plugs are reasonably priced.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs come in nine different colors, with varying tips to ensure a custom fit.

Designed to reduce up to 24 dB of noise, these ear plugs are also recommended for sleep, relaxation and travel.

The Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs are available on Amazon. “Made from lightweight, flexible silicone, these reusable earplugs offer dreamy comfort day and night, even for side-sleepers,” the description says.

Touchland Hand Sanitizer Mist, $16, Amazon.com

It’s cold and flu season – which means hand sanitizer should always be “on hand.”

Touchland’s Hand Sanitizer Mist has been trending for its various scents, unique packaging and spray function.

The 1-ounce fluid hand sanitizer helps kill germs, while also moisturizing the skin and promoting elasticity.

Available in rosewater and lily of the valley scents, Touchland’s Hand Sanitizer Mists are available on Amazon.

Theragun Relief Handheld Massage Gun, $149, Amazon.com

For those who exercise frequently or need a quick massage, Theragun can help ease daily pains, loosen stiff muscles and improve circulation.

The Theragun Handheld Massage Gun comes with three attachments to target specific areas of the body and moves at three speeds.

The tool is available on Amazon.

Maureen Mackey of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.