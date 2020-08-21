Hasbro recalls 52,000 super-powered water guns sold at Target

Over 52,000 Hasbro water guns sold exclusively at Target have been recalled because of lead-laced stickers that could harm children playing with the summertime toys.

Decorative stickers on the water tank of the Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30 “contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Hasbro recalled the items after discovering that a third-party manufacturer used the stickers without its consent, violating its quality assurance procedures and requirements, according to a note on its website. Lead can be toxic to children if ingested.

“As soon as we became aware of the potential issue, we immediately launched an investigation and implemented precautionary containment measures,” the company wrote.

The XP 20 is a green-and-orange water blaster with model number E6286, while the XP 30 is orange and blue with model number E6289.

“Nerf Super Soaker” and the model number are printed on the sticker on the side of the water blaster, the company said.

To date, officials say no injuries have been connected with the recalled products.

However, the agency warned parents to take the toys away from children and contact Hasbro to obtain a full refund. The items were sold from March to July 2020.

