Halloween candy overload: 5 ways to keep kids from overindulging

Halloween is a fun-filled tradition that’s best known for the deluge of candy.

Between trick-or-treating and Halloween parties, it can be tough to moderate kids’ intake of sweets and treats.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Dyan Hes, medical director at Corcorde Pediatrics of Northwell Health in New York City, shared that although she is a “big fan of candy,” Halloween is a great example of “everything in moderation.”

ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS MAKE UP 60% OF AMERICA’S DIET, WHO’S AT BIGGEST RISK

Hes, who specializes in pediatric obesity medicine, said families that are overly strict about candy consumption can lead to kids sneaking “forbidden food.”

To allow kids to still have fun while keeping Halloween relatively healthy, Hes offered the following tips.

1. Set candy limits

Parents should make a plan with their kids, Hes said, which could include choosing how many pieces of candy they can have on Halloween night and at parties.

THESE 6 ‘HEALTHY’ FOODS WON’T HELP YOU LOST WEIGHT, NUTRITIONIST WARNS

The American Heart Association recommends that kids don’t consume more than 25 grams of added sugar per day.

That’s the equivalent of about four to five mini Milky Ways, three fun-size Snickers or three bags of M&Ms, according to registered dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein.

“Knowing there’s a clear and fair allotment ahead of time will minimize any friction later on,” the Los Angeles-based expert told Fox News Digital.

“It will also encourage them to prioritize their favorite candies, eat them more slowly and savor them more mindfully,” she went on.

“It’s a great opportunity to demonstrate moderation and balance.”

DINNER FOR CHILDREN DOESN’T HAVE TO BE COMPLICATED WITH THESE SIMPLE TIPS FROM FOOD EXPERTS

Once Halloween is over, Hes suggests storing the remaining candy out of sight and offering one or two pieces as a treat in the coming days.

2. Incorporate balanced meals

Before taking kids trick-or-treating, Muhlstein suggests serving nutritious foods like veggies, protein, fiber and healthy fats.

“For breakfast, you might want to forgo the sweeter option like pancakes and syrup [in favor of] a more savory meal like eggs and avocado toast, so that the day’s sugar allotment isn’t exceeded before the kids go trick-or-treating,” she said.

For dinner, she recommended a nutritious yet festive meal, such as turkey-stuffed peppers that look like jack-o-lanterns, or chickpea pasta and meat sauce with veggie sticks on the side.

“This will help the kids feel full, balance their blood sugar levels, improve their energy and reduce the likelihood of overindulging in candy later on,” Muhlstein said.

POPULAR CANDIES THAT LAUNCHED THE DECADE YOU WERE BORN: IS YOUR FAVORITE ON THIS LIST?

3. Foster healthy decision-making

Instead of putting strict limits on Halloween fun, parents should foster healthier decision-making, experts say.

Muhlstein encouraged parents to broaden the definition of “treats,” as the excitement of eating candy is “very short-lived.”

Other ways to celebrate Halloween include giving out pretzels, crackers, trinkets, coins, stickers, temporary tattoos or other prizes.

“It’s a great way to help your kids foster a healthy relationship with the holidays, so they see that there are more ways to treat yourself and celebrate, beyond food,” Muhlstein said.

4. Encourage movement and non-candy activities

Muhlstein suggested activities that involve movement instead of eating candy, like a themed freeze dance party, scavenger hunt or DIY art project.

TOP-SEARCHED HALLOWEEN COSTUMES OF 2024: FROM MOVIE CHARACTERS TO POP CULTURE ICONS

“You can print out Halloween coloring sheets or set up a fashion show for everyone to act out their Halloween costume,” she said.

“This creates a lifelong appreciation for Halloween that becomes less about the sweets and more about the costumes, decorating and time spent with family and friends.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health

Alternative celebrations like these also help prevent the risks of overindulging in sweets, including upset stomachs, hyperactivity and cavities, she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Consistently eating unhealthy foods can also lead to long-term health effects, like pediatric obesity, which is a “huge crisis” in America, according to Hes.

“It leads to diabetes, heart disease, joint problems and worsening asthma,” she warned, along with depression and anxiety.

5. Get rid of extra candy

For some families who have trouble controlling the amount of candy consumption, Hes’ solution is simple.

“If you can’t control it and your children are not going to respect the rules … then you’ll have to get rid of the candy,” she advised.

Muhlstein proposed the “Switch Witch” tradition, where kids can trade their excess candy for a toy, book, cash or another non-food reward, like a trip to the movies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead of tossing candy in the trash, Hes suggested bringing it to work or donating it.

“You can send your candy to the troops serving abroad, or some dentists collect the candy [and] you get a reward … for returning it,” she said.