Hair salon linked to coronavirus cases in this Wyoming city

A hair salon is connected to recent coronavirus cases in one Wyoming city, according to a local report.

At least five coronavirus cases are connected to The Studio hair salon in Casper, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said on Monday, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

Three previously identified cases in the county, as well as two recent cases — which include a man and woman, both in their 50s — are all connected to The Studio. To date, contact tracing initiatives have failed to identify how the virus reached the salon in the first place.

Hair salons and other personal care businesses were given the green light to reopen in the Cowboy State under certain restrictions on May 1, according to the outlet.

Health experts have warned that hair salons could pose a risk for coronavirus infection, as stylists are unable to keep a 6-foot distance from their clients. Prolonged contact in close proximity, shared air supply, and shared tools and surfaces between clients all increase the risk of a COVID-19 infection at hair salons, Robyn Gershon, a clinical professor of epidemiology at New York University’s School of Global Public Health, told Good Housekeeping. However, wearing face masks and washing or sanitizing your hands before sitting in the salon chair, along with other precautionary measures, can help mitigate risk.