Hair loss? Gut health issues? Dr. Nicole Saphier reveals smart fixes

Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier recently discussed natural ways to prevent and treat hair thinning — plus how to maintain a healthy gut — and shared her own experiences on the matters.

Thinning hair can be caused by many factors, said Saphier. These include hormonal or metabolic changes, age, medications and stress.

The doctor said she herself experienced hair loss some years back due to a medication she was taking for an autoimmune disorder.

5 EXCELLENT PROTEIN SOURCES THAT AREN’T MEAT, ACCORDING TO NUTRITIONISTS

“I had a hard time putting my hair up in a ponytail. It was really upsetting emotionally,” she said on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

She began looking for natural remedies, as opposed to trying anything invasive such as hair transplants, she said. After much research, she began massaging olive oil and rosemary oil into her scalp at night to stimulate it.

“It took some patience, but I began seeing significant regrowth and improvement within one to two months of doing this regimen and I haven’t stopped!” she told Fox News Digital.

“My personal experience has continued to reinforce my belief in the power of integrative care.”

She said she also put together a collection of liquid natural herbs including gotu kola, horsetail and biotin.

“Your hair, skin and nails will have the nutrients they need to grow.”

To promote blood flow to the scalp – which helps with hair growth – the doctor said she increased her green tea intake and focused on exercising and hydrating.

“As long as you are eating healthy and living healthy, your hair, your skin and your nails will have the nutrients that they need to grow,” she said on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

HAIR GROWTH COULD SLOW DOWN WITH THIS POPULAR DIET PLAN, STUDY REVEALS

It’s important to consult a medical professional if experiencing any issues, she stressed, so that the healthcare provider can find and address the root cause of the issues.

Saphier also discussed gut health.

“Gut health is tied to everything,” said Dr. Saphier.

“Your entire body’s wellness focuses on your gut, and we have destroyed our guts with antibiotics and processed foods and all these other things.”

CHEF SAYS ‘HORRIBLE STOMACH PROBLEMS’ LED HIM ON MAHA JOURNEY

She said she really likes a comprehensive approach to gut health. This includes nourishing the gut with probiotics, which can be found in foods such as yogurt, kimchi and pickles – anything that’s fermented.

“But you also have to give yourself prebiotics,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Prebiotics give the nutrients to the probiotics and those good bacteria in your gut.

They can be found in such things as garlic and blueberries.

“I actually take liquid garlic every single morning,” Saphier said.

In terms of liquid garlic vs. capsules, the doctor said that in liquid form, garlic is more bioavailable, meaning the body can absorb and use its benefits more efficiently than with capsules.

For more Health articles, visit foxnews.com/health

Another important aspect of diet is fiber. Among the best foods for fiber are raspberries, lentils and avocado, said Saphier.

Finally, she said she promotes gut motility (the coordinated muscular contractions that move food and waste through the gastrointestinal tract) with ginger, plus staying hydrated and exercising.

Stress isn’t just a feeling; it’s an actual physiological effect on the body, she said.

“You do all of that and your gut is going to be as healthy as can be,” she said.

What about the impact of stress on hair loss and gut health? The doctor said that stress isn’t just a feeling; it’s an actual physiological effect on the body.

“To manage stress, I prioritize daily movement, whether it’s a quick workout or a walk outside. I also practice mindfulness, ensuring I take moments to breathe and reset,” she said.

She also focuses on quality sleep and proper nutrition, she said, as these directly impact energy and resilience.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Managing stress isn’t about eliminating it. It’s about finding balance and supporting your body through it,” she said.