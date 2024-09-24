Green tea for fueling weight loss? Experts reveal the skinny truth

Millions of Americans are using prescription drugs like Ozempic in an effort to lose weight.

These medications, however, could pose some health concerns, and they’re often costly — also, in some parts of the U.S., patients are experiencing shortages.

Recently, social media posts have been buzzing about green tea as a way to shed pounds without the medication or high costs.

So should you try green tea as a way to trim your waistline?

Fox News Digital reached out to experts about the beverage’s weight-loss potential.

Here are five key questions they answered.

1. What’s the science behind the green tea weight-loss claims?

Scientific findings from studies examining green tea extract in energy drinks and weight-loss supplements are mixed at best, according to Cleveland Clinic.

“There’s some speculation that catechins (natural polyphenolic phytochemicals found in food and medicinal plants) in green tea can break down body fat and may rev up your metabolism, contributing to weight loss,” the same source noted.

In addition, research has found that “green tea can help manage your appetite and blood sugar levels,” which may lead to better weight management if used on a regular basis, Cleveland Clinic indicated.

Green tea contains caffeine, which can aid in weight loss.

Kelli Metzger, a registered dietitian at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C., said that green tea contains caffeine, which can also aid in weight loss.

“Green tea contains caffeine and epigallocatechingallate (EGCG), which can help boost metabolism and break down fat cells,” Metzger told Fox News Digital.

EGCG is the most abundant catechin in green tea, per Healthline.

2. Can green tea help with other medical issues?

In studies, EGCG has been found to help lower blood pressure, LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and inflammatory markers for heart disease, said Metzger.

“It may also enhance insulin sensitivity, helping to reduce the risk of diabetes,” she added.

Although this information is promising, Metzger emphasized that it’s vital to discuss this with a health care provider.

“The EGCG may interfere with absorption of some cholesterol-lowering or antipsychotic medications, so it is best to consult a physician before adding large amounts of green tea or EGCG supplements to your daily intake,” she advised.

One cup of green tea contains about 50 to 100 milligrams of EGCG, Metzger noted, while most experts suggest consuming no more than 338 milligrams per day.”

Consuming 800 milligrams or more of EGCG per day could lead to liver damage, she warned.

3. Should green tea’s caffeine levels be a red flag?

Since green tea contains caffeine, those who drink it or take supplements with green tea extract should be aware of the effects of the drug, experts say.

A cup of green tea contains roughly 29 milligrams of caffeine, compared to 95 milligrams in a cup of coffee.

If you’re sipping green tea all day in the hope of shedding pounds, keep a tally of your caffeine totals.

“Up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is considered safe for most people,” Metzger said.

“Overall, adding green tea to your diet, especially if it replaces juices or sodas, is a good choice,” she told Fox News Digital.

Those who are sipping multiple cups of green tea throughout the day in hopes of shedding pounds, however, should keep a tally of caffeine totals, the expert advised.

It’s also important to be aware of your sensitivity to caffeine.

For some people, the drug may cause anxiety, jitters, restlessness, headaches, increased heart rate and/or difficulty sleeping, Metzger cautioned.

4. Is drinking green tea better than taking supplements?

The better choice is to drink green tea rather than take the extract in supplements, according to some experts.

“Any time you want a nutrient to have the optimal effect, it’s best to eat or drink it when possible,” LaTasha Perkins, M.D., a family physician at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital.

“This is because your body knows what to do with foods and drinks, and can break them down and absorb the nutrients more easily and effectively.”

if you decide to use the extract in supplement form, aim for no more than 338 mg EGCG per day, Metzger recommended.

5. How can green tea fit into an overall weight-loss plan?

Incorporating green tea could possibly help you lose weight, but it’s best as part of a bigger game plan, experts say.

“It can be effective in combination with other lifestyle adjustments for weight loss, such as making healthy choices in your diet while also drinking green tea,” said Perkins.

Green tea can also help to stimulate digestion, she noted.

“The stimulation of digestion is how green tea aids the body in metabolizing, because it helps the body’s GI (gastrointestinal) system.”

To change your body long-term, it’s best to incorporate consistent habits that become part of a healthier lifestyle, experts say.

“There’s no quick fix when it comes to weight loss and maintaining a healthy way of living — these habits must be maintained over time,” Perkins said.

The best thing you can do is make a conscious decision to eat better, she noted.

“Think of food as medicine,” the doctor advised.

Good hydration and exercise are also essential when working toward a weight-loss goal.

Added Perkins, “Balance is key, but nutrition is a good first step to focus on.”