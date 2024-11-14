Gratitude for veterans, plus Trump’s stamina impresses doctors

Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

– For Veterans Day, USAA honors those who have served with “national moment of gratitude”

– Trump’s stamina at age 78 impresses the experts

– Ivanka Trump shares 17 life lessons she’s learned over the years

MORE IN HEALTH

BITE-SIZED EXERCISE – Super-short workouts can have a surprising effect on people’s health, study finds. Continue reading…

BATTLEFIELD TO BBQ – A U.S. Army veteran overcame mental health issues to start a successful barbecue business. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION