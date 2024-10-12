Grateful children make parents happier and less stressed, new study suggests

Parents aim to teach their children good manners by saying “please” and “thank you” from an early age – but these polite words, plus other actions, may mean much more than people realize.

Particularly when parents hear “thank you” from their children, they may experience improved mental well-being and less stress, according to a recent study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology.

The study involved 593 parents of children ranging in age from 4 to 17 years old.

The parents — who were either married or in romantic relationships — completed a survey regarding the impact of gratitude within their family unit.

Data was assessed regarding two groups of children — 4 to 12 years and 13 to 17 years — to determine if a child’s age impacted the parents’ feelings of gratitude.

Gratitude from both older and younger children is linked to lower parental stress, the study results revealed.

In addition, gratitude appears to have a greater impact on mothers than fathers.

Gratitude can reduce stress for parents by providing a sense of affirmation, said Rajasekhar Kannali, M.D., a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Novant Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, who was not involved in the study.

“Appreciation can also strengthen the parent-child bond, creating a more harmonious family dynamic.”

“Knowing that their efforts are appreciated can alleviate feelings of overwhelm and exhaustion, fostering a more positive outlook on parenting,” Kannali told Fox News Digital.

“This appreciation can also strengthen the parent-child bond, creating a more harmonious family dynamic.”

Parents often appreciate hearing “thank you” from their children because it reinforces their efforts and sacrifices, the doctor said.

“When children express gratitude, it helps parents feel seen and valued, reminding them that their love and dedication have a positive impact,” Kannali said.

Additionally, when parents feel acknowledged, they’re often more motivated and engaged in their role, which can lead to happier interactions and a more fulfilling family environment.

“Ultimately, gratitude creates a positive feedback loop, benefiting both children and parents by fostering a culture of appreciation and emotional connection,” Kannali said.

Here’s more insight.

How does gratitude springboard better parental mindsets?

Gratitude from children helps parents feel less stressed, more appreciated and happier overall, simply because it shows that the child cares, according to Mia Rosenberg, LCSW, a psychotherapist with Upsider Therapy in New York.

“With a small act of acknowledgment of what the parent just provided to [the kids], parents often can feel a sense of reward — which can then act as a catalyst for them to do it again,” she said.

How can parents instill gratitude in kids?

Children look to their parents for cues on how to react and respond to situations, Rosenberg said.

“Doing things like modeling appreciation to children can help show them the value of appreciating any gift or act of kindness,” she noted.

When parents model language like “I feel so lucky that it’s a beautiful day” or “I am so grateful that we have what we need every day,” these are useful ways to show appreciation to a child.

“The goal is to show satisfaction with what we have and lean into feeling gratitude for those ideas or items,” Rosenberg said.

Child psychiatrist Kannali with Novant Health agreed that instilling gratitude as a core life trait in children can be very impactful.

“Parents who use strategies such as discussing feelings, encouraging empathy, celebrating efforts without just measuring outcomes, creating gratitude rituals, modeling gratitude while teaching reflection, and avoiding overindulgence can help children cultivate a genuine sense of gratitude that extends beyond polite expressions,” he said.

In effect, the expert added, these actions are “nurturing a lifelong appreciation for people and experiences.”