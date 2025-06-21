Grandfather’s simple changes reversed pre-diabetes diagnosis that left him ‘petrified’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 66-year-old grandfather who exercised daily was stunned to learn he was pre-diabetic — and he says making one small change to his eating habits helped reverse it.

Dance teacher Will McKechnie, from Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, told SWNS he had always considered himself healthy.

At 5 feet 10 inches tall and 167 pounds, he wore a medium-sized shirt, danced seven times a week, and didn’t think twice about his daily snacks: a chocolate bar and a bag of chips.

“I honestly thought I was really fit and healthy,” McKechnie said.

But after undergoing a free screening for people over 60 in May 2023, a routine blood test showed that his average blood sugar level was 6.2% — an indicator of pre-diabetes, according to SWNS.

McKechnie didn’t find out until a year later, during an unrelated appointment, when his doctor reviewed the results.

“I was so shocked and worried to hear I was pre-diabetic,” he said.

McKechnie continued, “When he said it wouldn’t be reversible over 48, I was terrified. I was petrified at the idea that I might be starting to have poor health.”

Determined to turn things around, McKechnie made some major changes — not only in what he ate, but how.

He cut out the nightly chocolate and chips, started eating whole, nutritious foods, and began chewing his food much more slowly.

Now, his lunch — a wholemeal chicken sandwich — takes him 40 minutes to eat.

“I just have a very occasional treat now, and much smaller,” McKechnie told SWNS.

His breakfast now consists of fruit, and a typical dinner includes boiled eggs, roasted peanuts, celery, cherry tomatoes, carrots and cucumber.

By focusing on slower eating and more mindful food choices, McKechnie shed nearly 27 pounds, bringing him down to 142 pounds and a size small shirt.

He also lost two inches off his waist — and, more importantly, his blood sugar dropped to 5.9% within nine months, SWNS reported.

“I’m very determined,” McKechnie said.

He added, “If I set my mind to doing something, I’ll do it, and I’m going to get my blood sugar even lower.”

The grandfather of four said he no longer battles sugar cravings and doesn’t feel the urge to rush into stores for a chocolate fix.

He also stays busy caring for his 18-month-old grandson and teaching two dance classes a week.

McKechnie, who quit smoking in 1986 and stopped drinking in 2012, believes everyone should be proactive about checking their health — even if they look healthy on the outside.

“Even if you have to pay for it, it’s worth getting your blood sugar checked routinely,” he told SWNS, adding, “It’s much, much better to find out.”

According to SWNS, McKechnie now says he feels stronger than ever and has “enormous amounts of energy.”

“I’m so relieved I had that test. It has changed my life and made me so much fitter.”