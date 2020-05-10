Global coronavirus infections top 4 million, US death toll passes 78,000

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

State leaders across the U.S. moved to expand testing for the new coronavirus, while lifting some restrictions on travel and business that have crippled the nation’s economy.

The moves come as confirmed infections topped 4 million across the world, and the U.S. death toll climbed above 78,000.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the opening of 22 new sites meant to provide coronavirus testing for thousands of residents and enable epidemiologists to trace the disease’s spread.

The sites will be housed at churches in low-income areas across the state and will target black and Hispanic New Yorkers, communities that have been disproportionately affected by the disease, Mr. Cuomo said.

He encouraged residents to obtain tests, even if they have no symptoms.

“The sites will be there. We now need New Yorkers to go get the test,” Mr. Cuomo said.

New York joins other states that are developing new testing capabilities. Delaware Gov. John Carney said Friday his state would begin an effort to quadruple its testing ability. Connecticut is lifting restrictions on who can order the tests, allowing pharmacists as well as doctors, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday.

The efforts come as some of America’s most prominent public-health doctors say the country must double the amount of testing it is doing and conduct at least four million a week to track the disease.

