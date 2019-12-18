Girl, 7, who learned CPR from YouTube videos saves mom with emergency procedure: 'She’s my hero'

A 7-year-old British girl is credited with saving her mother’s life with CPR after learning how to perform the emergency procedure by watching videos on YouTube.

Early one November morning, Jessica Kinder was home feeling sick and watching the holiday movie “The Grinch” when her mother, Becky Green, 32, suddenly collapsed and began having a seizure.

The young girl was quick to act, using her mother’s phone to call emergency officials, and quickly began CPR.

“I put a Christmas film on to make Jessica feel better and the last thing I remember is putting a cup of tea down for her, then I passed out,” Green recalled to South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency. “When I woke up, the paramedics were here and my little girl was hysterical.”

The mom of two was rushed to a local hospital and was later diagnosed with epilepsy.

“When I realized what had happened I asked her, ‘How did you know what to do?’ She said to me, ‘I saw someone do it on YouTube.’ I couldn’t believe it,” added Green of Jessica, who now aspires to become a nurse or a doctor one day.

“She likes watching videos and I know that she takes things in quite well but I had no idea she had watched a video about CPR,” Green continued. “My little girl straddled me to do CPR because she thought I was dying. She knew she had to put all her weight on me from YouTube videos.”

She added: “If she hadn’t known what to do and acted so quickly, who knows what might have happened?”

Green said she has planned something “extra special” for her daughter this Christmas as a “big thank you.”

“I’m so proud of her — I can’t believe how heroically she acted,” she said. “It must have been so stressful for her to see that but she stepped up and tried to save me. For a 7-year-old to do that is incredible. She’s my hero.”