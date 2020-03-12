Georgia reports first coronavirus-related death

A 67-year-old man in Georgia has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp said on Thursday, marking the state’s first COVID-19 related death. The man had been hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone since March 7, and had underlying health conditions, Kemp said in a press release.

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time,” Kemp said. “I know the medical professionals on site did everything they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together.”

The state has confirmed at least 31 other cases of the virus, and is among 45 others to report instances of the illness.

At least 36 other COVID-19-related deaths have been reported across the U.S.