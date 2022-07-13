FOX Health 

Georgia monkeypox infections spike: report

The number of confirmed cases in the state of Georgia has reportedly more than tripled in over a week.

FOX 5, citing a representative with the Georgia Department of Public Health, said the state has reported over 40 cases of the virus.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the Peach State with 48 confirmed monkeypox virus and orthopoxvirus cases.

While health officials have not released information about the new cases there, previous infections were confirmed in men in the metro Atlanta area.

Vehicles travel along a highway in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
(Photographer: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The first monkeypox case in Georgia was confirmed last month.

Nationwide, the majority of cases have been reported in California, New York and Illinois.

There are nearly 930 cases nationwide and efforts to provide vaccines are underway – though not without hiccups.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 08: People wait in line to enter the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic on July 08, 2022 in New York City. The Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic is one of two locations, currently administering a vaccine for monkeypox in NYC.
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Although most cases have been seen in gay or bisexual men, experts caution that anyone is at potential risk.

People normally become infected with the monkeypox virus through contact with the skin lesions or bodily fluids of infected animals or humans or through contact with materials contaminated with the virus.

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.
(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

Monkeypox, which is related to smallpox, has milder symptoms.

Some symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, rash and aches, before lesions develop.

