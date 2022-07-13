Georgia monkeypox infections spike: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The number of confirmed cases in the state of Georgia has reportedly more than tripled in over a week.

FOX 5, citing a representative with the Georgia Department of Public Health, said the state has reported over 40 cases of the virus.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the Peach State with 48 confirmed monkeypox virus and orthopoxvirus cases.

While health officials have not released information about the new cases there, previous infections were confirmed in men in the metro Atlanta area.

SHARK ACTIVITY NEAR EAST COAST BEACHES ON THE RISE

The first monkeypox case in Georgia was confirmed last month.

Nationwide, the majority of cases have been reported in California, New York and Illinois.

There are nearly 930 cases nationwide and efforts to provide vaccines are underway – though not without hiccups.

NEW YORK BEACHES REOPEN FOLLOWING LONG ISLAND SHARK ATTACK

Although most cases have been seen in gay or bisexual men, experts caution that anyone is at potential risk.

People normally become infected with the monkeypox virus through contact with the skin lesions or bodily fluids of infected animals or humans or through contact with materials contaminated with the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monkeypox, which is related to smallpox, has milder symptoms.

Some symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, rash and aches, before lesions develop.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.