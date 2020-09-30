FSU cancels spring break after 1,000-person party over the weekend

Florida State University canceled its spring break on Wednesday to try to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Sally McRorie, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at FSU, told students that the administration is altering the schedule and canceling spring break because the school’s “highest priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.”

“The university continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the campus community to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling during spring break,” McRori said in an update Wednesday.

This comes after reports of parties at the school over the weekend. The Tallahassee Police Department said Sunday it had to break up a party of more than 1,000 people gathered at the Tenn Street Apartments, where many FSU students live.

“Thanks to efforts from TPD’s Patrol Bureau and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, officers were able to safely disperse the crowd,” TPD wrote on Facebook.

The school has a 7.61% positivity rate as 1,448 students and 31 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

FSU ranked 19th on the Princeton Review’s latest rankings of the top party schools in America.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week he might establish a “bill of rights” for students in response to universities cracking down on parties.

“I personally think it’s dramatically draconian that a student could get potentially expelled for going to a party. That’s what college kids do,” he said during a news briefing Thursday.

DeSantis also lifted restrictions on bars and restaurants Friday, allowing them to immediately reopen at full capacity.

Florida has 704,568 confirmed cases and 14,143 deaths from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

