For the first time since June, this state announced less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases

Florida announced on Monday that the number of new coronavirus cases per day throughout the state has dipped under 2,000, for the first time since June 15.

This downturn comes after a weeks-long trend of declining cases statewide, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The state had 1,885 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 623,471, the Florida Department of Health said.

The state reportedly announced 68 deaths Monday, which pushed Florida’s death toll up to 11,187.

On Sunday, the state experienced its lowest number of new deaths since June 22, with 14.

This news comes on the same day that it was revealed the FDA could greenlight a COVID-19 vaccine before a key clinical trial is completed.

In addition, a report surfaced on Monday claiming that 94 percent of coronavirus patients who died were found to have other underlying medical conditions, in addition to COVID-19.