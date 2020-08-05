Florida tops 500,000 coronavirus cases: health officials

Florida reported more than half a million coronavirus cases after adding 5,409 new cases to its tally on Wednesday, according to state health officials.

The state’s 502,739 confirmed cases make Florida the second state in the U.S. to confirm more than 500,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in recent days. Florida is behind California, which leads the nation with over 526,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.

Other than cases, the seven-day average for confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in Florida also reportedly increased, rising to a record 184.86. Health officials in the state reported an additional 225 deaths due to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 7,627, according to the health department’s website.

For the 11th day in a row, the state had less than 10,000 new cases, according to multiple media reports, and 28,573 people in the state have been hospitalized since the outbreak began, said the health department. However, this number may not include current hospitalizations.

Miami is the city in the state with the most confirmed cases, reporting 76,918. Miami is followed by Orlando with 22,961 and Jacksonville with 20,484. Tampa and Hialeah follow with 18,891 and 18,474, respectively, according to state health department data.