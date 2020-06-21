Florida sets new record in coronavirus single-day cases

Florida health officials announced a new record on Thursday for the highest number of single-day coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, reports say.

Figures from the Florida Department of Health (DOH) recorded 3,207 new positive COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths related to the virus.

The record eclipses a previous high set Tuesday at 2,783 cases. The latest figures report a total of 85,926 confirmed cases and 3,061 deaths in the state. The Florida DOH added that 1,612 individuals among the deceased were staff or residents of long-term care facilities.

Infections also nearly doubled from last week in Sarasota County, where the elderly comprise about 36 percent of the population, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he has no plans of “shutting down” again over coronavirus fears despite an increase of cases in the state.

