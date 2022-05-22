FOX Health 

Florida health officials investigating “presumptive” monkeypox case

Public health officials in Florida are investigating a “presumptive” case of monkeypox.

Officials in Broward County said the case appears to be related to international travel, and said the person is currently in isolation.

People who may have been exposed by the individual are being contacted by public health officials.

The virus originates in wild animals but occasionally is transferred to humans, and most cases have been confined to central and west Africa.

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Monkeypox, a disease that rarely appears outside Africa, has been identified by European and American health authorities in recent days. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)
(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

Recent monkeypox cases have traveled well beyond Africa, and are being reported in the U.K., Spain, Italy, the United States, and more.

The United States currently has at least two cases of the disease, and there are 80 cases confirmed worldwide. No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms from monkeypox include fever, intense headache, back pain, muscle aches, a lack of energy, and skin eruption, according to the World Health Organization.

President Biden said on Sunday that the outbreak is something that people should be concerned about.

“Everybody should be concerned about [it],” Biden said. “We’re working on it, hard to figure out what we do.

This 1997 image provided by CDC, shows the right arm and torso of a patient, whose skin displayed a number of lesions due to what had been an active case of monkeypox.
(CDC via AP)

Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who previously headed the Nigerian Academy of Science and sits on World Health Organization advisory boards said that he’s “stunned” by the current outbreak.

“I’m stunned by this. Every day I wake up and there are more countries infected,” Tomori said. “This is not the kind of spread we’ve seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West.”

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf, Lawrence Richard, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.