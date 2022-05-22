Florida health officials investigating “presumptive” monkeypox case

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Public health officials in Florida are investigating a “presumptive” case of monkeypox.

Officials in Broward County said the case appears to be related to international travel, and said the person is currently in isolation.

People who may have been exposed by the individual are being contacted by public health officials.

The virus originates in wild animals but occasionally is transferred to humans, and most cases have been confined to central and west Africa.

Recent monkeypox cases have traveled well beyond Africa, and are being reported in the U.K., Spain, Italy, the United States, and more.

The United States currently has at least two cases of the disease, and there are 80 cases confirmed worldwide. No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms from monkeypox include fever, intense headache, back pain, muscle aches, a lack of energy, and skin eruption, according to the World Health Organization.

President Biden said on Sunday that the outbreak is something that people should be concerned about.

“Everybody should be concerned about [it],” Biden said. “We’re working on it, hard to figure out what we do.

Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who previously headed the Nigerian Academy of Science and sits on World Health Organization advisory boards said that he’s “stunned” by the current outbreak.

“I’m stunned by this. Every day I wake up and there are more countries infected,” Tomori said. “This is not the kind of spread we’ve seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West.”

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf, Lawrence Richard, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.