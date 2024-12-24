First rare human case of bird flu reported in Los Angeles County

The first human case of H5N1, more commonly known as avian influenza or bird flu, has been confirmed in Los Angeles County in California, in connection with an adult who was exposed to livestock.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the person who contracted bird flu had mild symptoms, was treated with antivirals and is now recovering at home.

While this is the first human case in the county, the public health department said the overall risk of H5 bird flu to the public remains low, adding that there is currently no evidence of person-to-person spread of the virus.

Still, those who are in close contact with the infected person, as well as other workers at the worksite, are being monitored for symptoms and have been offered testing, antiviral prophylaxis and personal protective equipment.

The case is part of an ongoing investigation which involves the county public health department, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“People rarely get bird flu, but those who interact​ with infected livestock or wildlife ​have a greater risk of infection. This case reminds us to take basic precautions to prevent being exposed,” LA County health officer Muntu Davis said. “People should avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals including cows, poultry, and wild birds; avoid consuming raw or undercooked animal products, such as raw milk; and protect pets and backyard poultry from exposure to wild animals.”

Davis also encouraged the public to get the seasonal flu vaccine, which he said can help prevent severe seasonal flu illness and lower the risk of getting seasonal and bird flu infections at the same time if exposed.

Bird flu symptoms in humans include eye redness or discharge, fever, cough or difficulty breathing, sore throat, muscle aches, diarrhea and vomiting.

The news comes just days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to bird flu.

Newsom issued the state of emergency after an outbreak of the virus occurred among dairy cows in Southern California farms.

After initially being reported in Texas and Kansas in March, bird flu has been confirmed in cattle across 16 U.S. states, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported.

“This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak,” Newsom said in a statement.

Also, last week, the first case of severe bird flu was confirmed in a human patient in Louisiana, according to the CDC.

The health agency maintains that “the current public health risk is low,” but said it is “watching the situation carefully.”

