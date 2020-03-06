First coronavirus case confirmed at Vatican: report

The Vatican confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Friday, after a patient tested positive for the viral disease at its health clinic.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the person tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and that non-emergency medical services at the walled city-state have now been closed for sanitizing, per the Associated Press.

CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED CASES AND FATALITIES, STATE BY STATE

Bruni did not disclose any further information regarding the identity or occupation of the infected person, whether they may be an employee, or among the “relatively few” clergy or guards who live at the home of the pope, Reuters reports.

Employees of the Vatican and their families are eligible for health care at the clinic.

In recent days, Pope Francis has been recovering from a cold and tested negative for the coronavirus after falling ill last week. The leader of the Catholic Church does not have another pathology, the Vatican said.

Looking ahead, the 83-year-old pope canceled his participation at an upcoming weeklong spiritual retreat.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

However, Bruni said that Francis was recovering well from the cold as he continued to celebrate daily Mass, receive visitors privately and perform other spiritual exercises.

After the coronavirus was confirmed at the tiny city-state enclaved in Rome, some offices and the Vatican Apostolic Library temporarily closed as a precaution.

Amid the ongoing outbreak, it remains unclear how upcoming Holy Week activities before Easter Sunday on April 12 may be affected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.