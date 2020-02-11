First American coronavirus evacuees set to be released from quarantine

The first Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak are gearing up for possible release on Tuesday after a two-week quarantine at March Air Reserve Base in California. About 175 of the 200 evacuees are expected to travel by bus to nearby airports and continue on to their final destination.

The remaining passengers are determining their travel plans.

The group is largely made up of State Department employees and their families and has been continually monitored for possible symptoms of the coronavirus, which includes fever, shortness of breath and respiratory issues. Two children in the group were taken to the hospital after they developed a fever, but both tested negative for the coronavirus.

“Today is the 14th day of the quarantine of the individuals who were on the first charter flight returning from Wuhan province and they are currently being assessed to make sure they remain symptom-free, and then we hope they will be released to travel to their home today,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said on Tuesday. “So that’s one milestone that we will be celebrating later on this morning.”

The evacuees arrived at the base, which about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, on Jan. 29 after briefly stopping in Alaska to refuel. The plane had initially been headed to Ontario International Reserve Base but was diverted to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County “for the logistics that they have.”

Jarred Evans, a professional football player among the evacuees, previously told Fox News that he was “ready to go home and see family and friends.”

“They’re doing an amazing job here, the Department of State is definitely doing their work and we appreciate them,” he said.

The evacuees, who have according to several accounts become a close-knit group, threw themselves a Super Bowl party with chicken wings and beer, Evans said, although they were all still taking major precautions while under quarantine.

“This is a very serious matter and the cases [in China] are still rising to this day,” Evans said. “You have to take very important consideration of your hygiene and make sure you are completely healthy and take care of your body.”