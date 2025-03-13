Federal dietary guidelines will soon change for Americans, HHS and USDA announce

The “Make America Healthy Again” commission held an inaugural meeting on Monday with USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The USDA and HHS have since announced that they are conducting a “line-by-line” review of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans released by the Biden Administration last year.

“I commend President Trump on his bold leadership to empower Americans to live longer, healthier, more abundant lives,” Secretary Rollins told Fox News Digital. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues across the Cabinet and leading efforts at the Department of Agriculture to encourage healthy choices, outcomes and families.”

In a joint press release, the agencies announced they will be releasing the 2025-2030 report ahead of the end-of-year deadline.

Over the past 100 years, the federal government has provided advice on what Americans should eat and drink based off nutrition and health advances in science.

The agencies shared there will be “holistic process improvements to ensure transparency and minimize any conflicts of interest.”

Rollins said the 2025-2030 guidelines will be “based on sound science, not political science,” adding, “Gone are the days where leftist ideologies guide public policy,” according to the release.

Secretary Kennedy said updating the guidelines is “a giant step in making America the healthiest country in the world.”

“We are going to make sure the dietary guidelines will reflect the public interest and serve public health, rather than special interests,” said Kennedy.

While specific changes to the guidelines have not yet been released, the existing report from the Biden Administration includes oils listed as part of a healthy dietary pattern, citing that they provide “essential fatty acids.”

“Commonly consumed oils include canola, corn, olive, peanut, safflower, soybean and sunflower oils,” the report states.

Supporters in the MAHA movement have been outspoken about the use of seed oils in food and instead promote the use of natural lards such as beef tallow.

The existing report advises Americans to move away from “fats high in saturated fat” such as butter, lards and oils.

The guideline announcement comes as Kennedy met with representatives from Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Tyson Foods, WK Kellogg Co, The J.M. Smucker Company and PepsiCo, along with the Consumer Brands Association.

Out of Monday’s meeting, Kennedy announced the HHS will eliminate the GRAS [Generally Recognized as Safe] loophole used by ingredient manufacturers and sponsors, which currently allows new ingredients and chemicals to be introduced into the U.S. food supply without proper notification to the FDA or the public.

Fox News Digital reached out to HHS and USDA for comment.