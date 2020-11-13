FDA warns against fraudulent flu products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday cautioned over illegal, unproven flu products potentially circulating on the market.

“The fall and winter flu season may bring out dishonest sellers hawking fraudulent products to unsuspecting consumers, who are already concerned about protecting themselves from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases,” the FDA wrote in an update.

THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AND THE FLU: HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE, ACCORDING TO AN EXPERT

The agency said there aren’t any FDA-approved over-the-counter drugs to treat or cure the flu, though there are approved products to lessen its symptoms, like congestion, fever and muscle aches.

RARE STRAIN OF SWINE FLU REPORTED IN HUMAN IN CANADA: OFFICIALS

When the FDA identifies illegal products, it sends companies warning letters in an effort to take the product off the market.

This is also true for unapproved products claiming to cure or treat coronavirus, as one example; by mid-October, the FDA’s list of fraudulent COVID-19 products had reached nearly 120.

Health officials say the best course of action against the flu, and its potentially serious outcomes, is a flu shot. Doctors have been emphasizing the importance of getting a flu vaccination this year to help reduce the burden on already overwhelmed hospitals from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu shot, except for those with serious allergies to its ingredients.The CDC advises consulting your health care provider to decide an appropriate vaccine.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP