FDA to warn on potential Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine link to rare disorder, report says

The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly expected to administer a new warning on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and a possible link to Guillain-Barre, a rare autoimmune nerve disorder.

The Washington Post, citing four individuals familiar with the matter, said the warning is expected after about 100 cases of Guillain-Barre occurred against a backdrop of nearly 12.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients. The Post reported the cases occurred about two weeks post-vaccination, mostly among men, with many aged over 50.

Johnson & Johnson, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.