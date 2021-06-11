FDA tells Johnson & Johnson to toss 60M COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination concerns: report

Johnson & Johnson declined to comment on a report that the FDA said to throw out 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that was produced at a troubled Maryland facility over concerns of possible contamination. The report, published by the New York Times, cited people familiar with the situation and comes as the FDA announced it authorized two batches of the vaccine produced at the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore but found “several other batches” not suitable for use.

The FDA also noted in a news release posted Friday that “additional batches are still under review and the agency will keep the public informed as those reviews are completed.” At this time, the agency stated that it is “not yet ready to include the Emergent BioSolutions plant in the Janssen EUA as an authorized manufacturing facility,” and continues to “work through issues there with Janssen and Emergent BioSolutions management.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A Johnson & Johnson spokesperson declined to comment to Fox News on the matter.

This is a developing story, please continue to check back for updates.