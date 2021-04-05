Fauci weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine safety in pregnant women

While studies regarding COVID-19 vaccine safety in pregnant women are ongoing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, said that there doesn’t appear to be any concerns for now.

“Those studies are going to be done soon, and some are ongoing right now, but for pregnant women who have already taken it, after the emergency use authorization, there doesn’t seem to be any problem,” Fauci said, in a short Q&A posted to the White House’s Twitter account.

The clip, which is part of a “Dr. Fauci vs. The Clock” series, has already racked up over 27,000 views after it was posted Monday morning.

His response echoes the latest from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states that experts believe that based on how the vaccines work in the body, they are unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant. However, the agency notes, there is currently limited data available. Animal studies involving all three currently approved vaccines found no safety concerns before or during pregnancy.

Currently, the CDC encourages those who are pregnant and who have received the COVID-29 vaccine to enroll in v-safe to help track information regarding this population. There are nearly 4,000 people who have enrolled in the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry as of last week. More than 69,000a already registered in v-safe indicated they were pregnant at the time of vaccination, but the agency has not yet confirmed or verified these participants.

The agency also launched a hotline, MotherToBaby to help answer questions pregnant people may have about the vaccine.