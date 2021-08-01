Fauci warns latest COVID-19 wave is ‘going to get worse’

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that the country’s latest COVID-19 surge is “going to get worse” — but insisted he doesn’t expect the climbing case numbers to trigger any new lockdown orders.

The White House chief medical adviser acknowledged that the US has yet to turn the corner in the recent outbreak driven by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

“Things are going to get worse,” Fauci told ABC co-anchor Jonathan Karl on “This Week.”

But Fauci said he still doesn’t expect the nation to shut down again.

“I don’t think we’re gonna see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country — not enough to crush the outbreak — but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter,” Fauci said — referring to when municipalities across the country instituted strict rules involving mask-wearing and business and school shutdowns.

The average number of daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has nearly doubled in the past 10 days, according to a Reuters analysis.

Fauci said unvaccinated Americans are largely behind the latest outbreak of infections — and blamed them for preventing the country from returning to “normal.

“You know what we really need to do. … We say it over and over again, and it’s the truth: We have 100 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated. We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Fauci said.

“From the standpoint of illness, hospitalization, suffering and death, the unvaccinated are much more vulnerable because the vaccinated are protected from severe illness, for the most part,” he said. “And getting us back to normal, the unvaccinated, by not being vaccinated, are allowing the propagation and the spread of the outbreak which ultimately impacts everybody.”

