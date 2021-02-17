Fauci to Americans: 'When your turn to get vaccinated comes up, get vaccinated'

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday had a message to Americans – urging them to “get vaccinated” against the novel coronavirus when they become eligible.

“When your turn to get vaccinated comes up, get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

US ADMINISTERING 1.7 MILLION COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES DAILY, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

“It is not only good for you, and good for your family and your community,” he continued. “It will have a very important impact on the dynamics of the outbreak in our country.”

The White House on Wednesday announced that the U.S. is now averaging 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered daily – up from an average of 900,000 shots per day one month ago. The latest data reflects an increase of 200,000 doses from the week prior.

The Biden administration had set a goal to achieve 100 million vaccinations within the president’s first 100 days in office, with current data reflecting a pace that would surpass that goal.

The White House also announced this week that the Biden administration is increasing its vaccine supply to states to 13.5 million doses per week – an increase from the 10 million doses per week the White House had previously announced.