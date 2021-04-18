Fauci ties gun violence to a public health issue

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S., tied gun violence to public health in the country during an interview Sunday after a recent spate of mass shootings.

Fauci was a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union,” and the host, Dana Bash asked him his opinion on gun violence, which she described as “another epidemic” in the U.S.

“When you see people getting killed, I mean, in this last month, it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?”

The U.S. experienced a significant drop in mass shootings in 2020, the country has already absorbed several incidents, most recently on Thursday in Indianapolis at a FedEx facility where eight people were killed. President Biden referred to the shootings as an “epidemic and an international embarrassment.”

Biden also called gun violence a “public health crisis” when he announced last week a set of executive actions and proposals on gun control. He insisted the actions do not contravene Second Amendment rights.

