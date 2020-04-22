Fauci tells girl, 7, that coronavirus can’t infect Tooth Fairy when answering kids’ virus questions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With dozens of questions swirling around immunity as the coronavirus epidemic endures in the U.S., at least one being is safe from the virus: The Tooth Fairy, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, that is.

WHAT STATES REQUIRE CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS IN PUBLIC?

Taking questions from children across the nation on actor Will Smith’s new Snapchat series, “Will From Home,” Fauci responded to an inquiry from a 7-year-old girl identified only as Ava.

“Can the Tooth Fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus? And can she catch the virus?” Ava asked.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“I don’t think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy,” responded Fauci, the face of President Trump’s coronavirus task force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “When your tooth [falls] out, you stick it under the pillow, and I’ll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick.”

New episodes of Smith’s show are released Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on Snapchat Discover and Youtube, according to Entertainment Weekly.