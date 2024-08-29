Fauci gets West Nile virus, plus dementia advice and wellness for veterans
HIGH-PROFILE INFECTION – Dr. Anthony Fauci was diagnosed with West Nile virus. Here’s what you should know about the mosquito-borne disease. Continue reading…
TURTLE TURMOIL – A salmonella outbreak was caused by tiny pet turtles in various U.S. states. The CDC shares safety tips to prevent infection. Continue reading…
SAY THIS, NOT THAT – Here are 16 safe things to say to a loved one who is struggling with dementia. Continue reading…
DRASTIC MEASURES – Some Northeastern towns have issued a voluntary lockdown to prevent the spread of a potentially deadly illness. Continue reading…
‘MISLEADING CLAIMS’ – A new study finds that most baby foods don’t meet nutritional guidelines. Certain convenience products were rated least healthy. Continue reading…
MPOX VS. COVID – Is mpox (formerly monkeypox) the next coronavirus? Infectious disease experts weigh in on the pandemic potential. Continue reading…
TOAST TO HEALTH – Here’s why some experts say drinking red wine in moderation can boost brain and heart health. Continue reading…
‘NO RULES’ DIET – Celebrity fitness trainer Megan Roup has embraced intuitive eating as an effective nutrition plan for her family. She shares the benefits here. Continue reading…
HOME HEALTH AIDS – These 11 monitoring devices keep track of everything from blood pressure to glucose levels — and they’re HSA-eligible.Continue reading…
WHAT VETS WANT – A poll revealed what’s most important to veterans in a presidential candidate, including a commitment to providing better health care and addressing the homelessness crisis. Continue reading…
