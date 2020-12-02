Fauci estimates when it could be safe to see Broadway show

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases doctor, says Broadway could possibly be shining its bright lights again by early next fall.

Fauci, in an interview with WNBC Tuesday evening, said if people get vaccinated in the spring as the vaccine becomes available to the general public, New Yorkers and the entire country could get back to normal by the end of summer or beginning of fall 2021.

“I think that will be completely dependent on the uptake of vaccines by the people of the country and specifically the people of New York,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the outlet.

“Since New York has many tourists, it probably is going to be the entire country.”

Fauci indicated that a return to normalcy would mean 75 or 85 percent of people would need to get vaccinated, and said those with underlying conditions are a high priority.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be first in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is expected to be distributed in mid-to-late December.

