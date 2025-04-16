Fake Ozempic drugs found in US drug supply, FDA warns

As counterfeit Ozempic circulates in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to Americans.

In an April 14 announcement, the FDA stated that Novo Nordisk — manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy — notified the agency that “several hundred units of counterfeit Ozempic (semaglutide) injection 1 mg” were in the U.S. drug supply chain.

Ozempic is an injectable medication approved to treat type 2 diabetes. Wegovy, the same drug but at a higher dose, is approved to treat obesity.

“The counterfeit products were distributed outside the Novo Nordisk authorized supply chain in the U.S.,” the FDA stated in its announcement. “FDA seized the identified counterfeit products on April 9, 2025.”

The FDA has advised patients, wholesalers, retail pharmacies and healthcare professionals to check any Ozempic products in their possession.

Any medications labeled with lot number PAR0362 and with a serial number starting with the first eight digits 51746517 should not be used, sold or distributed, per the agency.

“FDA is aware of six adverse event reports associated with this lot. However, none of them appear to be associated with the counterfeit product,” the statement said. “All six adverse events were reported by Novo Nordisk.”

Dave Moore, executive vice president of US operations and President of Novo Nordisk Inc., provided the below statement to Fox News Digital.

“At Novo Nordisk, patient safety is our top priority, and we take the growing number of incidents involving counterfeit versions of Ozempic very seriously,” he said.

“It is gravely concerning, and we do all we can to alert patients, healthcare professionals, wholesalers and retail pharmacies about counterfeit incidents when they arise.”

The seized products are currently being tested by the FDA and Novo Nordisk to determine the identity, quality or safety of the drugs.

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing, the agency added.

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity doctor who has prescribed semaglutide medications to his patients, has previously spoken about the dangers of cheaper, counterfeit versions.

“Due to the cost of brand-name Ozempic, more and more people are turning to cheaper knock-off versions, often found online or through non-regulated channels,” he told Fox News Digital.

“You should only be using pharmaceutical-grade versions prescribed by a licensed doctor.”

“These knock-offs are synthesized in non-medical environments without the necessary quality assurance or quality control, making them inherently risky.”

These medications can be harmful when there’s no oversight of their source or production quality, Osborn warned.

“When they’re made in unregulated environments, there’s no telling what you’re putting into your body.”

Medications like Ozempic require “precision in manufacturing,” according to Osborn.

“You should only be using pharmaceutical-grade versions prescribed by a licensed doctor ,” he said.

“The risk with these variants is too high, and there’s no regulation to ensure they are made properly.”

People should use caution when ordering any medication online, doctors agree.

“Unless you’re getting the medication from a licensed pharmacy with a valid prescription from a doctor, purchasing Ozempic or its knockoffs online is dangerous,” Osborn warned. “You can’t verify the product’s source, ingredients or safety.”

Osborn reiterated that medications like Ozempic should only be prescribed by a physician licensed to write prescriptions — “not a nurse practitioner via a telemedicine visit or a chiropractor.”

“When used correctly, these medications are powerful tools, but can be dangerous in the wrong hands,” he said.

“Always consult a healthcare provider with the proper training and experience in using these medications. Safety first.”