Face masks sold at Ulta, Target pulled after customers complain of irritation, burning

The company behind a face mask that consumers say is leaving them with irritated, red skin has pulled the products from store shelves while it investigates the complaints. Yes To, which sells several lines of beauty products, said that it was removing Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask from store shelves in a statement posted to Twitter.

“In light of reports that our Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask has resulted in skin irritation for some customers, Yes To has decided to remove this particular product form store shelves while we investigate,” the Jan. 4 tweet read. “At Yes To, the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns. We value you and apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season.”

According to the website, Yes To products are available for purchase at several retailers including Ulta, Walmart, Target, Walgreens and Whole Foods. One consumer said on Twitter that her daughter had purchased the recalled face mask at Target on Jan. 5 despite the company’s announcement. Others wrote in sharing their irritation and experience with the product, with the company asking many to email their customer care team.

Another customer wrote on the Target Facebook page back in November that she had an issue with the product.

“I bought the ‘Yes To Grapefruit vitamin c glow-boosting unicorn paper mask’ and within less than 3 minutes I noticed my face was burning,” Brittany Armstrong wrote, on Nov. 27. “I took it off immediately and rinsed my face but it was [too] late… My skin is now red and swollen and feels like extreme sunburn.”

Her comment got over 100 replies with many complaining of the same issue.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the company said its products are all independently tested for safety, irritation, and allergy.

“While our products are all independently tested for safety, irritation and allergy – and while we provide both warnings and instructions on our products about the potential for skin irritation – the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns,” the statement read in part. “As such, we have decided to pull this particular product off the shelves while we investigate the complaints that we have received and seen online.”

Customers are instructed to return the unused products for a refund or contact Yes To directly for more information at [email protected].