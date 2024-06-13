Exercising to beat Alzheimer’s, plus a baby’s renewed vision and new vaccine progress
‘VISION OF HOPE’ – A Nebraska baby born with cataracts had three eye surgeries to save her sight. Madison Artale’s parents and ophthalmologist share the story with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…
‘RIPPLE EFFECTS’ – Gender dysphoria and eating disorders have skyrocketed among U.S. kids since the pandemic, a report reveals. Experts share potential reasons and what families can do to support their children. Continue reading…
‘PROGRESS MADE’ – An experimental Alzheimer’s drug gets a thumbs-up from an FDA advisory committee, hinting that an official approval may be imminent. Continue reading…
SUNBURN SOS – Just in time for summer, a wellness expert shares 7 tips for soothing sun-damaged skin — and how to prevent future burns. Continue reading…
CANNABIS FOR AGING – A new initiative dubbed The Commonwealth Project, based in Massachusetts, aims to integrate medical cannabis into traditional health care for seniors. Doctors and industry experts weigh in. Continue reading…
‘REVERSING’ ALZHEIMER’S – Dr. Heather Sandison, a renowned expert in Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia care, shares exercises that could help dementia patients improve their overall brain health. Continue reading…
ASK A DOCTOR – “How can I prevent scarring from bug bites and poison ivy?” Multiple medical experts answer. Continue reading…
DANGEROUS DOSE – The FDA is investigating after people who “microdosed” mushroom-infused chocolate bars ended up in the hospital. Continue reading…
ONE-TWO PUNCH – A COVID-flu combo vaccine shows “positive” results in phase 3 trials, Moderna says. Doctors weigh in on the risks versus benefits. Continue reading…
